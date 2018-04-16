Henry Onyekuru resumed full training with Belgian champions Anderlecht today with his top target being to feature at the World Cup with Nigeria in June.

Onyekuru suffered a long-term knee injury last year, but he has now fully recovered without having to undergo surgery as Anderlecht had first said he would.

Belgian newspaper Het Laaste Nieuws reported that the Everton loanee and Anderlecht now hope he will feature in the on-going championship playoffs.

However, the newspaper also said the main target for the Nigeria forward is to play at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The player himself tweeted: “First day back in full training with my teammates. Back to finish what I started.”