Borussia Dortmund loanee Michy Batshuayi will miss the rest of the club season and is a doubt to represent Belgium at the World Cup after injuring ankle ligaments during Sunday’s derby defeat against Schalke.

Batshuayi was taken off on a stretcher late on in the Ruhr derby, having appeared to roll his ankle.

“I didn’t think it looked like the kind of injury that he would be back from quickly,” Stoger told Dortmund’s website following the injury.

And the worst was confirmed on Monday when Batshuayi confirmed the news on Twitter.

He said: “Well its not good news for now, my season is probably over, and i won’t be able to pay @BVB back for their confidence … Thank you all the amazing amount of love I received since yesterday. Wishing my teammates the best for the final days. See you soon.”

Batshuayi has scored nine times in 14 games since joining Dortmund on loan in the winter transfer window in a deal that runs out at the end of this campaign.

For Belgium, who are in England’s World Cup group, Batshuayi appeared in half of his side’s qualifiers.