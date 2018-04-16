Coach Gbenga Ogunbote has said he is disappointed Enugu Rangers dropped two vital points at home against relegation battlers Kwara United at the weekend.

Rangers could only manage a goalless draw Sunday as poor finishing combined with the brilliance of former goalkeeper Jonah Usman for Kwara United to run away with a point on the road.

“This was a great set-back for us as we failed to take our chances in the first half,” lamented Ogunbote.

“The missed opportunities in the first half came to haunt us in the second half.

“Surely, we have to step up our game and get back the lost points on the road.

“I appeal to our fans for understanding over the missed two points.”

Kwara coach Abubakar Bala said he was happy the result took his team off the foot of the table.

“We stuck to our game plans and it worked out well for us,” he said.

“I think that the result was a fair result to both sides and we will continue to work our way out of the relegation zone where we have found ourselves.”