Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is unconcerned by Manchester City’s potential to dominate English football for years to come.

City beat Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday, which ultimately secured Pep Guardiola’s side the Premier League title after Manchester United’s defeat to West Brom on Sunday.

Spurs are 20 points behind the new Premier League champions with five games still to play, but Pochettino is unfazed by the prospect of City’s spending power enabling them to widen the gap further in the future.

“I am not concerned,” said Pochettino, whose side can can move 10 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea with victory over Brighton on Tuesday.

“Yes of course if they [Manchester City] invest money and bring in players that can improve their squad, of course they are sure to compete to be the best team in the Premier League again.

“Today my concern is to try to win on Tuesday, after that I am not thinking about what Man City is going to do.

“It is nothing to worry [about] because it is still so far until next season.”

Pochettino reiterated Tottenham’s target for this season is to “provide the club Champions League football in the new stadium”, and that finishing second would be a bonus.

The Argentine challenged his team to improve their consistency next season in order to close the gap on sides beating them to the title.

Tottenham won less than half (seven) of their opening 15 Premier League games this season.

“We believe we are capable of beating any side,” he said.

“We think we are going to be competitive, challenge for big things, then we need to start from day one and pre-season in a different way.”

Guardiola has only one year remaining on his current contract at Manchester City, but Pochettino believes continued success at the Etihad is not solely down to the manager.

“Manchester City is a club that provided everything for him to win,” said Pochettino, who congratulated City on their title victory.

“But Man City in the last 10 years won with different managers.

“He is a great manager and if the club help him to be stronger every season I’m sure he’ll be close every season. That is no doubt.

“For me, he deserves full credit, the players, the coach and the staff.”