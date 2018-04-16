The South African soccer federation has promised Morocco “unqualified support” in its bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

The federation says its president, Danny Jordaan, assured Morocco’s delegation “he will personally lobby” African officials ahead of the scheduled vote in Moscow on June 13.

Morocco is competing against a United States-Canada-Mexico co-hosting bid. Up to 207 FIFA member federations will vote at their congress ahead of the World Cup.

North American bid leaders targeted the 14-member southern African soccer body COSAFA at a February meeting in Johannesburg.

Morocco wants to stage Africa’s second World Cup after South Africa hosted in 2010. That South African bid is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for a suspected $10 million bribe to FIFA voters in the North American region.