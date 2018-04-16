Referee Michael Oliver has been overwhelmed by messages of support from some of the country’s top players, managers and referees ahead of his return to the Premier League.

Oliver, who will officiate as West Ham host Stoke on Monday, received widespread abuse after awarding a last-minute penalty as Real Madrid knocked Juventus out of the Champions League last week and was criticised by Gianluigi Buffon.

His wife Lucy, a Women’s Super League referee, received a series of abusive texts.

Sky Sports reports Oliver’s bosses at the PGMOL have been in daily contact to assess if the Ashington-born official needed a break from Premier League duty.

However, it was gathered that Oliver is keen to return to action as soon as possible and that it is business as usual.

He was the fourth official for Huddersfield’s late win over Watford on Saturday and will take charge of Stoke’s trip to the London Stadium on Monday.