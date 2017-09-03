Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is confident his team will post a positive result on Monday when they face Cameroon here on Monday night.

The Nigerian side were devastating in Uyo on Friday night, defeating the Lions 4-0 in the first of a double-header.

“My players will do their talking on the pitch,” Rohr said during his pre-match press conference at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo on Sunday, when told that Cameroon coach Hugo Broos had been boastful.

“It’s understandable that after a poor result the losing team will talk tough. It’s natural they’ll want revenge. But we’re confident of a positive result.

“Losing 4-0 can have an effect on a team and we expect Cameroon to respond tomorrow.”

Rohr is aware that Cameroonian fans will attempt to intimidate his side, but he is not fazed.

“We saw some of the Cameroon fans in Uyo on Friday, but they were quiet. We hope to keep them quiet again tomorrow,” Rohr added.

“I have complete confidence in my team. The crowd will not affect them.”

A win for Nigeria on Monday will virtually guarantee qualification, while the Cameroonians need a miracle even if they win.