Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has claimed that there is nothing special in playing Cameroon in Yaounde.

Nigeria play the Indomitable Lions in the second leg of a World Cup qualifying double-header here in Yaounde on Monday from 6pm having won the first clash 4-0 in Uyo on Friday night.

“There’s no big deal playing in Yaounde,” Mikel said in the pre-match press conference at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo on Sunday.

“It’s no different from when we played Algeria in Uyo or Zambia in Ndola or even Cameroon in Uyo. “We play the same way we play, it’s the same players.

“Our mission at the beginning of the qualifiers was to reach the World Cup. Our goal remains the same, playing in Yaounde won’t change that.”

When Mikel, who was in sparkling form in Uyo, was reminded that Cameroon have not lost at home in years, and that he should expect a big, hostile crowd, he responded: “We’re ready for anything. Hostile supporters won’t stop us. We’ll remain calm and play our game, no matter what happens.”