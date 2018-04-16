Nigeria U20s, the Flying Eagles, continued their build-up for next month’s U20 AFCON qualifiers with a convincing 5-2 win over Kebbi United today in Abuja.

This followed a 4-0 win by the team against John Utaka Academy in Minna at the weekend.

Kano Pillars striker Nazifi Yahaya, who captained the first set of the Flying Eagles, was among the goals in the first half.

Coach Paul Aigbogun fielded a new team after the interval.

The new set was captained by Jamil Mohammed.

Officials said they hope to get a full house in the training camp after this week’s CAF Confederation Cup playoffs involving Enyimba, Akwa United, Plateau United and MFM FC.