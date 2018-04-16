Abia Warriors have threatened to go on strike to press for the payment of 17-match bonuses, according to a report.

According to one of the players, who did not want his name mentioned, they will soon stay away from training until the unpaid bonuses are redeemed.

“All the players have unanimously agreed to embark on strike and may not turn up for the next training if nothing was done over our 17-match unpaid bonuses dating from last season,” said the player.

Another player also confirmed this position.

The chairman Emeka Inyama-led Abia Warriors have now taken their unbeaten to seven games and occupy 10th on the league table on the back of a 1 – 1 draw with visiting Katsina United Sunday.