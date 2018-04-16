Liverpool target Alisson will not be sold this summer, according to Roma president James Pallotta.

Alisson has yes to concede a goal at the Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League this season and many of Europe’s top clubs have been linked with a summer bid for his services, with Real Madrid also tracking him.

Pallotta, who dived into one of the Eternal City’s fountains after the midweek victory over Barcelona, says he will not listen to any offers as he looks to hold on to the 25-year-old.

“We have no intention of selling him,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I mean zero at all. I’m sure some people will probably come in with some bids, but I don’t have any interest in selling him, he’s a great goalkeeper.

“When we got him, I thought the same thing and as far as I’m concerned, I mean no!”

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League will guarantee Pallotta’s club greater revenue next season and make it easier for them to reject bids for their players. Sunday’s night’s goalless draw against Lazio in the Rome derby was a missed opportunity to cement their place in the top four.

“We’ve got a few games left and we’ve got to take care of business for next year,” he said. “[The point against Lazio is] better than nothing. I’m a little disappointed but like I said, we’ve got to take care of business in the next bunch of games.”

Roma host Genoa on Wednesday before travelling to Ferrara to face SPAL next weekend, ahead of a trip to Anfield for the first leg of a Champions League semifinal clash against a club owned by his fellow Bostonian John W. Henry — a tie Pallotta believes could go either way.

“Yes, why not, I mean we’re not playing [just for fun] — I think we match up really well against Liverpool,” he said. “They’re really tough and I think we match up really well, and it’s going to be fun to have a Boston derby.”