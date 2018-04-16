Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has congratulated his teammates for their hard work in helping the club gain promotion back to the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were relegated to the English Championship in 2012, but will be competiting in the elite division in England after six years.

Ikeme played no part in the team’s promotion back to the elite division having been diagnosed with an acute Leukemia but was full of praises for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side.

“Congratulations to everyone involved with our great club. The hard work, loyalty and togetherness is something to savour,” Ikeme wrote on his Instagram page.

Wolves defeated Birmingham City 2-0 to move 12 points clear of second placed Cardiff who have a game in hand.

Wolves have 95 points from 43 games and will be crowned Champions if they get at least a point in their next game against Bolton Wanderers.