Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said that striker Odion Ighalo and defender Leon Balogun are doubtful for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Yaounde.

The Eagles boss said both players suffered slight injuries during the first clash in Uyo on Friday, which Nigeria won 4-0.

“We had a good training session. The weather is very good. The pitch also is good, but we have two injury worries” Rohr stated.

“Odion Ighalo and Leon Balogun are nursing injuries from the game on Friday. They trained and tried to shake it off, but I will observe them till tomorrow to decide if they would be available for selection.”

Former Watford star Ighalo opened scoring for the Eagles on Friday, while Balogun was awesome in the heart of the back four.

The Super Eagles had their only feel of the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium by 6pm, which is also the time for the game tomorrow.

Nigeria top their qualifying group with nine points and a win tomorrow in Cameroon will give them a ticket to next year’s World Cup in Russia.