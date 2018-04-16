Neymar said he is on schedule to return for the World Cup as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward had surgery in March on a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Neymar appeared on “Altas Horas,” a Globo variety show, and said that he feels no pain, but that he cannot put his injured foot on the ground without an orthopaedic shoe.

He arrived on stage with the aid of crutches.

“There is still a month left, but I am recovering well,” Neymar said. “It is all according to plan.”

Neymar has already started work in the gym to prepare for the World Cup, which begins June 14 in Russia.

Brazil’s first game is against Switzerland on June 17.