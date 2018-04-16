PSV Eindhoven stormed to a 24th Eredivisie title after beating Ajax 3-0 on Sunday.

PSV came into the game with a seven-point lead over their second-placed visitors but made that 10 with just three games to play after a comfortable win.

Goals from Gaston Pereiro, Luuk de Jong and Steven Bergwijn made it a champagne afternoon for Phillip Cocu’s men.

To complete a miserable day for Ajax, they finished with nine men after late red cards for Nicolas Tagliafico and Siem de Jong and have now gone four seasons without lifting the title.