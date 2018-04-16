Heartland FC head coach Ezekiel Onyegbulem says his side was undone by inexperience against El Kanemi Warriors.

Warriors thrashed Heartland 3-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match which was played on Sunday.

The tactician stated that they will look to beef up their squad during the mid-season transfer window.

“We didn’t get it right due to a lot of factors,” Onyegbulem told the league’s official website.

“We tried to get a result from the match but our players were not impressive.

“Once the window opens we will inject lots of experienced players,” he continued.

“Heartland will not relegate, we will turn things around.”

Heartland remained 20th on the league standings with 17 points from 17 games.