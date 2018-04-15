Katsina United have petitioned the League Management Company (LMC) over the attack of their video camera man Bashir Musa after the NPFL match at Abia Warriors on Sunday.

‘The Changi Boys’ came from a goal down to pick a point in Umuahia via a well-taken spot kick by Agboola Joshua on 39 minutes to cancel out a 16th minute strike by Obi Samson.

However, Katsina United celebration could not last long as after the match the angry fans of Abia Warriors attacked the officials of the visiting team

“Yes, our officials were attacked, especially our cameraman Bashir Musa.

“Our cameraman (Bashir Musa) was beaten blue-black right in the presence of the security men who could not rescue him.

“The angry fans seized his camera and made way with some valuables such as “mobile phones, video tape and cash from his pocket.

However, Bishir was rushed to the Federal Medical Hospital in Umuahia for treatment.

He added that Katsina United is making arrangement to make official complain to the LMC for investigation

“We are already making arrangement to lodge official complain to the LMC to investigate this horror.”