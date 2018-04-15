Fanendo Adi has said he is delighted to have finally opened his goals’ account in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Nigerian target man was the match winner as Portland Timbers beat Minnesota United 3-2.

“It’s a lot of excitement and relief because we’ve been on the road for five games and it’s been a tough amount of weeks,” he told his club’s website.

“To come back home and in front of our fans and give them this win we’ve all been waiting for at the start of the season it’s just incredible for us, the players, and the coaching staff is going to bring a lot of confidence to us.

“The confidence has always been there, but of course it’s always good to score the goal.

“I’m always humble and relaxed and when you keep working hard in training, things are going to turn out to be as you want it to be.”

The big striker said he was at the right place at the right time to score the goal.

“The coaches always tell me to stay in the right position in front of goal,” he recalled.

“I saw the ball go to [Diego] Valeri and knew he was probably going to head it back to the center. And headed it back to [Cristhian] Paredes for a shot and luckily for me I was in the right position and I headed it in.”