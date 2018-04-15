Manchester United take too many touches while building attacks, says Nemanja Vidic following the 1-0 defeat by West Brom.

Jay Rodriguez’s late goal handed Manchester City the Premier League title on Sunday, in what was a poor performance from Jose Mourinho’s side against the bottom club.

Former Manchester United defender Vidic, who was speaking on Sunday, said the pace of the side was worrying.

“Today they didn’t show what we expected, the energy going forward, that burst or sprint. It was too slow, which was disappointing,” he said.

“That is my worry, I’d like to see United playing faster, quicker with the ball. It’s too many touches, that’s the problem, especially against smaller teams.

“They have a good team, good players, but sometimes I think the players have to show desire, show energy, run more than other teams.

“They didn’t move well without the ball, they didn’t move fast. The players didn’t perform the way they wanted.

“It’s sad to see Man United lose at home to West Brom, a team who have won just three games all season.”

Vidic played for eight-and-a-half years at United, winning five league titles and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Serbian admits he is worried about United’s mentality going into the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham on Saturday, and says United’s players should be fully aware about what is expected of them at the club.

“It hurts, because United need a good spirit ahead of the Tottenham match, an important match,” Vidic added.

“It seems like he is saying there is a problem with mentality in the players. I think the Man United players know every game is important and they have to win.

“You play for Man United, it’s not acceptable to draw or lose, always you have a high expectancy.

“We won the Champions League and we didn’t celebrate. We had two hours of celebration, go on holiday, and the manager was thinking: ‘Who will we bring in next season to compete?'”