El Kanemi Warriors have eased relegation fears after they thumped Heartland 3-0 at home today.

The Maiduguri club coached by Imama Amapakabo are now 17th on the NPFL table with 19 points on the back of that big win.

Rivers United shot to second place in the standings after a 1-0 home win over Nasarawa United.

There were also a home win for Sunshine Stars, while Katsina United recorded their first point away from home after they drew 1-1 with Abia Warriors.

Kwara United held hosts Enugu Rangers to a goalless draw to move a spot above the basement of the table on 17 points.

Home team Go Round FC and Niger Tornadoes played out a 1-1 draw.