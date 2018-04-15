Vincent Kompany has called on Manchester City to “unlock their full potential” and be successful for years to come after they won the Premier League title on Sunday.

City secured the title in unexpected fashion after Manchester United were beaten 1-0 at Old Trafford by West Brom.

It is the third time that Kompany has won the Premier League title with City, but on both previous occasions, they have failed to defend it the following year.

“I want to see if this team has got it to carry on and be even more successful,” City captain Kompany told Sky Sports shortly after the title was secured.

“Today I am happy and I suppose my team-mates might roll their eyes at this but I want to see the reaction now.

“I am maybe the first one to be thinking about next season but I like to stay humble that’s it’s not a dynasty; it’s just one title. We are so happy and it’s brilliant but there is still so much work to be done before the whole potential of the team is unlocked.”

The City captain also paid tribute to Pep Guardiola, who has won the league in his second season with the club.

“One of the first things I noticed within the first month was I was saying if I had met him when I was 18 or 20 I would have been the perfect player for him and would have been able to improve so much,” he said.

“Any player that has played under him has had success because of him and the way he has improved them as individuals and unlock their full potential.

“At my age, I can still learn and I enjoy every moment. We share one thing which he has been able to transfer to the team and that’s the hunger and desire to never be satisfied.”

Kompany said he had a feeling that West Brom might spring a surprise against United, even though they are bottom of the table and started the day with only three league wins this season.

“I had that feeling when I woke up this morning, but I don’t like to wait and see a team lose so it was a different experience,” he said.

“You go into the game and think West Brom are a good team, they don’t deserve to be that low in the league, they have changed manager, so many things where you recognise there is a danger there.

“As you get into the game you realise something could happen, like a set-piece, and a wonderful goal from [Jay] Rodriguez. It was a great feeling.”

Asked how this title win differs to his previous experiences, Kompany said: “We were consistent the whole season and were able to play at the level we were expected to perform at.

“Previous times we nearly threw it away and that was a feature of every season we won it. I have seen many teams win it as champions for the whole season and it’s the first case for us.

“I was saying before the game that when you win it for the first time you think you are going to win all of them and the first time you lose it you think you are never going to win it again, so you want to hold onto this feeling, it’s amazing.

“It’s such a difficult achievement and I am proud of the team and everyone involved. It’s a privilege to be a part of this team.”