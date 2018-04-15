Rangers International Football Club failed to climb up the table on Sunday after a goalless draw with visiting Kwara United FC in a 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.

The home side dominated play throughout the Match Day 17 game played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, but failed to make their dominance count by wasting numerous scoring chances.

The result against the Ilorin side was a drawback for the Flying Antelopes who lost 0-1 to Niger Tornadoes in their Match Day 16 fixture.

They now occupy the seventh position on the league table with 23 points from 16 matches.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ Technical Adviser, Olugbenga Ogunbote, bemoaned the players’ wastefulness in front of goal.

“Though, we expected a tough match against the visitors but we failed ourselves as we did not make our dominance count during the match.

“But now there is no need blaming ourselves, because football is unpredictable and what happened today is a typical example of it,’’ he said.

Ogunbote said the club would go back to the drawing board to ensure good results in their forthcoming matches.

In his own reaction, Kwara United’s coach Bala Abubakar praised his wards for giving a good account of themselves against Rangers.

He however said they should have dug deeper to win to compensate the club management and their fans for their 1-1 draw against Enyimba International FC in their last match.

“As it is now, we are not going home to relax because we still have more points to fight for. So, today’s match with Rangers does not matter as they did not have much to fight for.

“Our position now on the league table demands more points, because we have been playing well and the results have failed to come our way.

“From our 1-1 draw with Enyimba and today’s outing against Rangers, it is clear that there are positive things coming our way and I hope those things will start rolling in sooner than later,’’ Abubakar said.