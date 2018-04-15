Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped a massive hint that he is about to end his international retirement and play for Sweden at the World Cup.

The former Manchester United striker, who moved to Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy last month, retired from international football following Euro 2016, having won 116 caps.

But on Sunday the 36-year-old claimed the chances of him playing in Russia were “sky high”.

He wrote on Twitter: “The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhoga #FifaWorldCup2018”

Ibrahimovic has talked in the past about returning to the Sweden set-up, saying only last month: “If I want, I am there.”

The LA Galaxy striker is Sweden’s all-time top goalscorer with 62 goals in 116 appearances for his country in a spell that stretches from 2001 to 2016.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for LA Galaxy in their MLS clash with Chicago Fire in first-half stoppage time.

Sweden are in the same group as world champions Germany, Mexico and South Korea this summer.

Ibrahimovic, who joined Galaxy from United in March, made a memorable start to his life in the MLS with a 40-yard wonder goal on his debut.