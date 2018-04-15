World Cup-bound Eagles star Moses Simon has said he is open to a move to the glamorous Premier League, but he will not quit his Belgian club KAA Gent if he were to move to England and be consigned to the bench.

This is his fourth season in Belgium after his transfer from Slovak club Trencin.

The 22-year-old Moses said he is aware of some interests for him, but maintained he needs regular first-team football wherever he will move to.

“I want to go to where I will more or less be playing regularly. I don’t wish to sit on the bench,” he told a Belgian newspaper.

Still on a move, the winger’s club said they will be ready to sell him, but it has to be for the right offer.

Speculations have been rife that Moses Simon has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs with some of them even tracing him down during the recent Eagles friendly against Serbia in London.