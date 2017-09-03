The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has called off its final inspection visit to Kenya to assess preparations for the 2018 African Nations Championship, officials said on Sunday.

A delegation was expected in Nairobi on September 7 but the current political situation in Kenya following the Supreme Court’s decision to annul the results of last month’s presidential poll has cast doubt over the country’s chances of hosting the 16-team tournament.

“We have just been informed that in the light of the recent happenings CAF will be sending its second vice-president Constant Omari to assess the political and security situation of the country, before they can proceed with the inspection visit,” Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Nick Mwendwa said.

Omari, who is also the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Football Association (FECOFA), arrived in Nairobi on Sunday and is expected to meet Mwendwa and Kenyan sports minister Hassan Wario to discuss the implications of the Supreme Court ruling.

A re-run of the presidential election has been ordered within the next 60 days, triggering the likelihood of intense political activity in the country over the next two months.

Kenya has identified five stadiums to host the January 12 to February 4 championship, which is reserved exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.