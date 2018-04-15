Dayo Ojo has expressed high hopes for Sunshine Stars’ redemption when they face Wikki Tourists at the Akure Sports Complex on Sunday.

The Owena Whales are facing a poor run of form, having gone winless in their last three games but they hope to end their unfortunate spell.

And the 23-year-old midfielder, who is hurt by their form, blamed internal crisis for their poor situation, while he assures they will start picking results, beginning against Bala Nikyu’s side.

“At times football is like that, though we have a little internal problem which has affected our performance since the beginning of the league,” Ojo told Goal.

“We are not happy about our terrible form but I can assure our fans that we will start winning from Sunday against Wikki Tourist. They are a good side but we will show that we need the win more.

“At this moment, every game is very important to us because of our position on the log. We are ready and going to go all out against Wikki. We will surely give our best.

“I think if we win the game it will turnaround our poor league performance so far. I strongly believe that we will finish the match well with good result.

“Our fans expect nothing short of victory from us and that’s surely what we will deliver.”