Daniel Etor has been nominated for Best Foreign Player Award in Oman after a consistent display.

He said he is delighted with his nomination.

“It feels good to have been shortlisted among the best foreign player for the season,” he said.

“I am glad to have been a great ambassador for the NPFL in Oman and hopefully this opens the door for some of my colleagues to get an opportunity to play in this beautiful country.”

With 10 matches to the end of the Oman Professional League, the former Nigeria U23 International was instrumental as his team secured a vital point as they look to maintain third position on the table.

The winger provided the assist for his team’s goal in what was a close contest against second-placed Al Shabab at the Salalah Youth Complex.

Etor alongside his teammates made history last week for Al-Nasr SC has they led the team to their first Oman Sultan Cup victory in nearly 20 years after defeating Sohar in the final via a penalty shootout.

“I am so pleased with my form at the moment but I knew I had to give my best considering the investment in me, which is what I am doing and thankfully we are in a good position on the table,” he said.