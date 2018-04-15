Kevin De Bruyne has admitted Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is “probably going to win” the PFA Player of the Year award.

Earlier this month, De Bruyne claimed he would be a worthy winner of the award, but has conceded the Liverpool winger is likely to pick up the accolade.

De Bruyne is among the players on the six-man shortlist, but was full of praise for Salah’s performances this season – having admitted he voted for the Egyptian a fortnight ago.

Speaking to NBC Sports, De Bruyne said: “I think if you can choose nobody from our team, I think he deserves it.

“Probably he’s going to win it anyway. He’s been remarkable and to compete with someone that’s scored that many goals, you’re not going to win.

“I’m very satisfied with my performance this year, with the team.”

Salah scored his 30th Premier League goal of the season in Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Bournemouth, and the 25-year-old has now scored 40 in all competitions.

De Bruyne and Salah lead the nominations for the PFA award, with City’s David Silva and Leroy Sane, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea also shortlisted.

With players not allowed to vote for their team-mates or themselves, De Bruyne revealed which City player he would have opted for if possible.

“For me, I think if I could vote personally, I would vote for David [Silva],” he said. “The situation he had this year with his little son and always been away, no training, and performed the way he did, it’s been incredible.

“But if Salah gets it, he deserves it as well.”