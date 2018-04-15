Golden Eaglets coach Manu Garba has said that arch-rivals and hosts of a zonal U17 AFCON qualifier Ghana cannot stop his team from advancing to the tournament proper in Tanzania next year.

According to the new format of the U17 AFCON qualifiers, the six CAF zones will organize regional qualifying tournaments from which the winners of the various zones will head to Tanzania 2019.

Nigeria are in CAF West B along with Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Burkina Faso and Togo.

Manu has yet to assemble his Eaglets Class of 2019, but he has remained positive they will be the team to beat in the qualifiers.

“We have beaten Ghana at U17 and U20 levels and so we cannot be afraid of them as long as we prepare well, have the right players with the right motivation,” said Manu, who led Nigeria to win the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

“What’s most important is for us to start our preparations in good time.”

Nigeria are the top rated team in the world at U17 level after they won five FIFA World Cups.

However, last year they failed to qualify for the U17 AFCON in Rwanda after they were eliminated by next-door neighbours Niger.