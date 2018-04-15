Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Danny Welbeck is a “must” for England’s World Cup squad.

Welbeck scored in the 2-2 draw against CSKA Moscow on Thursday as the Gunners won 6-3 on aggregate to advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The 27-year-old scored twice in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Southampton last weekend and Wenger believes since receiving his England recall from Gareth Southgate, Welbeck’s form has improved.

He said: “That reminded him [Welbeck] that he is not completely forgotten because at the moment everybody is talking about Kane and rightly so.

“But there is room for him, if you are a national coach. What for me is very interesting is that he can play wide, on the right, and central. He can play with anybody.”

Welbeck missed out on Euro 2016 due to a knee injury and his place in the Arsenal starting line-up has been limited due to the signings of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubaeyang.

However, Wenger believes he will be fresher than his other England striking rivals heading into the World Cup.

“Danny shows that he is fresher at the moment,” he said. “For Danny it has been very good recently because he got games.

“He needed games and what is good with Danny is that he has a combination of power, place and determination when he i really at his best physically. He looks like that is where he is now.

“Maybe he would not be there now if he had played all the games. Overall, if Danny is injury-free, he is a very good player.

“We spoke many times about Danny when he was regularly in the national team. He was a very good player.”

Arsenal face Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday from 1pm.