Jose Mourinho says Manchester United will not “do anything crazy” in the transfer market this summer in a bid to close the gap on Manchester City.

United’s progress in Mourinho’s second season is underlined by the fact they have already exceeded last season’s Premier League points total of 69, having amassed 71 with six games remaining.

However, their disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Sevilla in the last 16 and the sizeable gap in the table between themselves and City – it is 16 points heading into Sunday’s game against West Brom – shows United still have plenty of work to do

But Mourinho, who has spent in excess of £300m since taking over, insists United will not be irresponsible in the market and is conscious of the fact City are likely to once again invest heavily.

“We are not going to spend more than we can. We are not going to do anything crazy,” Mourinho said. “We are just trying to improve a little bit more. That’s what we are going to try.

“Everybody will try to improve – like we did from last season. Last season we finished sixth and this season we are going to finish, hopefully, second.

“Next season, we are going to try to improve, but let’s see what happens. Maybe also City will invest massively and they don’t let the others close the gap to them, I don’t know.

“But it is not about us and them, it is about us and them and Liverpool and Arsenal and Chelsea and Spurs. It is not City and United. It is about the six.”