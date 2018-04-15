Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was proud of the way his side responded against Tottenham to overcome a “tough week” and edge closer to the Premier League title.

City went to Wembley on the back of three consecutive defeats after Liverpool had beaten them twice to knock them out of the Champions League while rivals Manchester United denied them the title after coming back from 2-0 down to win at the Etihad.

But City shrugged off their bad form to beat Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday night and leave them just three points away from being crowned champions to the delight of a relieved Kompany, who admitted they were suffering from “mental fatigue”.

He told Sky Sports News: “It was the right response. We gave everything in the two games against Liverpool and the game against United but the results didn’t go for us.

“[Against Tottenham] we had to be a little bit stronger mentally especially because it was off the back of an amount of bad events so I’m really happy with the result and the response.

“It wasn’t necessarily a mental problem, it was more mental fatigue.

“We were tired, not just physically but mentally as well and a lot of big characters stood up today and that gives me a lot of pride again to be able to share these moments with this team.

“It was a sense of relief, a sense of joy and pride. It was a really tough week, not just by the quality of the opposition but also because of the way the games went and the energy spent in those games.

“We responded well – it looked like it could be a similar kind of story when we conceded a goal on the one chance they had and then we were solid, and I’m really happy with that.”

Pep Guardiola’s side can also become champions if second-place Manchester United lose to West Brom on Sunday, or to Bournemouth on Wednesday.