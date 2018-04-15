Nigerian forward, Fanendo Adi, was on target as his Major League Soccer outfit Portland Timbers beat Minnesota United 3-2 at the Providence Park on Sunday morning (Nigerian time) to record their first win of the season.

It was his first goal of the season after he fired blanks in five previous outings.

The hosts scored two quick goals in the 20th and 23rd minutes through Alvas Powell and Diego Valeri, while Carlos Quintero reduced the deficit for Minnesota United 26 minutes from time.

Adi restored Timbers’ two-goals advantage in the 74th minute after he was set up Christian Paredes

Bill Tuiloma’s own goal nine minutes from the end gave the visitors a glimmer of hope but they were unable to find the equaliser.

Timbers, who had previously amassed two draws and three defeats from their opening five games of the campaign now sit in 11th position in the 12 teams Eastern Conference table.

Adi, who has earned call-up to the Super Eagles in the past but is yet to win an official cap for the three-time African champions has featured five times for Timbers this season.