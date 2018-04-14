Jose Mourinho admits crashing Manchester City’s party was a special pleasure – but the Manchester United manager would trade the dramatic comeback for the Premier League title.

City looked on course for a title-clinching victory over their cross-city rivals on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan.

But a quick-fire Paul Pogba double and Chris Smalling’s winner saw United stage a famous derby comeback which left the celebratory champagne on ice.

Mourinho acknowledged the significance of the result, which earned the LG Performance of the Week award, but he confessed he would swap it without hesitation.

“Did the performance give me special pleasure because it was against our city rivals when they were ready to celebrate their title? [Yes] I cannot deny that,” he told Sky Sports.

However, when asked if the 3-2 turnaround at the Etihad was the most enjoyable win of his Manchester United tenure, he replied: “No, I would prefer to lose this match and win the title, honestly.

“But we are working really hard to try and finish second. Three points in a difficult match gives up better conditions between now and the end of the season to finish second, which is the position we want.

“The boys deserve the award, the performance was amazing, especially in the second half when we were losing 2-0 against the future champions, a team that didn’t lose any Premier League match at their stadium.

“Our fans in the stadium, the way they supported the team, especially in the first half when the team was losing, this award is for the amazing fans and the boys.”

Albeit dramatic, United’s victory merely halted the inevitable, with Manchester City needing just two more victories to secure the title.

With City understandably stealing most of the plaudits this season, United have found praise hard to come by, and Mourinho insists his side deserve more credit.

“When things go wrong, people don’t think twice and have a go at us,” he added. “When things go well there is always a ‘but’ – it’s very rare that people look at the positives and be straight with our team.

“But in the end there are things that are undeniable, you can try to hide but you cannot deny it.

“One of them is that we beat every team in the Premier League this season, we won against the 19 direct opponents.

“We won against every one of the top six, we have a great number of points in between the top six.

“There are many of positive things and this match is an example of the good things we did during the season.”