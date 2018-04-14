Pep Guardiola believes winning the Premier League will be one of his greatest achievements in football after Manchester City closed in on the title with victory over Tottenham.

City emphatically bounced back from their Manchester derby and Champions League setback with a 3-1 win at Wembley which leaves them needing just three more points to be crowned champions.

City’s triumph could be confirmed if Manchester United lose to West Brom on Sunday, but failing that City can finish off the job in front of their owns fans against Swansea next week.

“It feels more difficult. Physicality, weather conditions, amount of games – it’s tough, the Premier League is so tough,” Guardiola said.

“That’s why winning the league will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.

“It is one of the best [achievements] by far, but I will not say [which one is] because to win titles in every league is important.

“The first league at my club, Barcelona, was a dream come true and we of course came to Wembley and won the Champions League against Manchester United. That was so nice, especially the way we played that day.

“But the Premier League is going to be one of the nicest and most important, definitely.”

Guardiola will not be watching United’s clash with West Brom, preferring instead to play golf with his son.

“Will I hear the scores? Bogey, double-bogey, birdie,” he joked. “Of course, okay football is unpredictable but United normally has to win against West Brom.

“But it doesn’t matter. It’s in our hands, we had one chance and now we have another. The players deserve all my respect for what they have done this season.

“We now have 87 points with five games left because we have been outstanding all season.

“People say it was a big failure, what happened last week, but they don’t understand the reality of football.

“You can win the Champions League in seven games, the league is 10 months. I’m sorry, it’s much more important what these guys have done this season.

“Hopefully we can celebrate with our fans against Swansea and be champions because they deserve it.”