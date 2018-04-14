Former Super Eagles winger Finidi George who was snubbed by the Nigeria Football Federation for the coaching role of the national under-17, said he bore no hard feelings missing the job.

Finidi was one of the high profile former Nigerian internationals who applied for the job, but he was sensationally rejected by the NFF, a move that was criticised by football enthusiasts who observed the appointments didn’t follow due diligence.

It was gathered that it was the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, who teleguided the appointments. “I don’t have any hard feelings the NFF didn’t make me U-17 coach. That they didn’t select me doesn’t mean I won’t be considered at another time.

“I just wanted to come back home and contribute to the development of football just like Emmanuel Amuneke and late coach Stephen Keshi did,” said Finidi in Lagos.

Meanwhile coach Manu Garba who led the Eaglets to the FIFA 2015 World Cup in UAE, has concluded the screening of the players for the 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifiers.

The qualifiers will be on zonal basis and Nigeria are likely to face Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire to qualify for the tournament billed for Tanzania in May 12 to 26, 2019.