Mohamed Salah scored his 40th goal in all competitions this season as Liverpool stayed on course to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring at Anfield on Saturday in the seventh minute and Jurgen Klopp’s men didn’t let up as Salah added a second midway through the second half and Roberto Firmino wrapped up the win late on.

Mane put in a rebound for his 10th league goal of the season, and Salah continued his player-of-the-year calibre campaign with his 30th league goal.

Salah is the first African-born player to reach that mark in a Premier League season, and he also became the fourth Liverpool player to net 40 goals in all competitions.