Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has been passed fit for Sunday’s potential Ligue 1 title clincher at home to his former club Monaco.

The France international has recovered from illness and is included in coach Unai Emery’s 18-man squad, while Dani Alves, Julian Draxler and Thiago Motta are also back in contention.

Mbappe, 19, missed training on Thursday and Friday with abdominal pains, but has ultimately been able to recuperate and prove his fitness.

Alves and Draxler both missed the fortuitous 1-1 draw away at Saint-Etienne on April 6 but have recovered and are available for selection once again. Motta, meanwhile, returns from suspension ahead of what are expected to be his final few matches as a player.

That returning quartet have boosted Emery’s options but the PSG manager is slightly limited in midfield, with Marco Verratti ruled out by an adductor issue.

Presnel Kimpembe joins the Italy international in missing the showdown with Monaco after his red card for two bookable offences at Saint-Etienne.

Neymar is a long-term absentee, although the Brazilian forward is closing on a return to action after successful surgery on the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Hatem Ben Arfa, who recently confirmed that he will soon leave PSG, has been left out once again and third-choice goalkeeper Sebastien Cibois is not required, with Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp both available.

Meanwhile, in protest against the activation of a suspended sentence against the Auteuil end of Parc des Princes, PSG ultras, who are housed there and incurred the sanction through the use of pyrotechnics, have called for a “dead stand” to affect the atmosphere for the Monaco showdown.