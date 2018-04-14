Akwa United fans will have the privilege of watching next Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup clash against Al Hilal of Sudan free of charge.

According to a report on the club’s official website, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has ordered that no gate fee should be charged for the game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The governor made the gesture to ensure the Promise Keepers enjoy massive support from their fans and other football lovers in the state during the crucial match.

Akwa United will be aiming to qualify for the lucrative group phase of the competition for the first time in their history but they have to overturn a 2-0 deficit against the Sudanese club on Wednesday at the magnificent Goodwill Akpabio Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Al Hilal contingent consisting of 22 players and 11 officials will arrive in Lagos on Sunday for the game.

The Sudanese are expected to travel to Uyo same day for the game.