Former Celtic striker Lassad Nouioui is in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest during training with Spanish side Toledo, according to reports in Spain.

The 32-year-old Tunisian is reported to have fallen to the ground unconscious during the training session and medical staff resuscitated him before he was rushed to hospital.

Toledo revealed that although Nouioui is is in intensive care his condition is stable, and he will remain in hospital for at least 48 hours while more tests are carried out.

Nouioui was at Scottish side Celtic during the 2012-13 season and has also played for Spanish first division club Deportivo La Coruna.

Third-tier side Toledo were scheduled to face Real Madrid Castilla on Sunday but the club have requested that the match be suspended.

Lassad only joined the Spanish side in January, following a year as a free agent.