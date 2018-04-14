Mikel Obi has opened his goals account in China to lead Tianjin Teda to a 2-1 home win over Guangzhou R&F.
Nigeria skipper Mikel drew his team level at 1-1 on 27 minutes after the visitors had gone in front.
It was his first goal in six appearances this season and his team’s second victory this term.
Last season, he netted a goal in 13 appearances for the Chinese Super League club.
Tianjin Teda are eighth on the table with eight points from six matches.
