Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane are among the six players who have made the shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Salah, in his first year at Liverpool following his move from Roma in June, has scored 29 goals in the Premier League and 38 in all competitions. The forward has scored two or more goals in a game seven times — including four in the 5-0 victory against Watford on March 17.

This week, the Egypt international became the first player to win the Premier League Player of the Month award three times in one season after his previous wins in November and February.

De Bruyne, considered Salah’s top competitor for the award, has scored 11 goals for City in all competitions and assisted on 20 others.

The midfielder has been the most consistent player for City, the runaway league leaders who could wrap up the title against Swansea City on April 22.

Kane, the two-time defending Premier League Golden Boot winner, was also on the shortlist last season. He has scored three hat tricks — two in the Premier League and one in the Champions League — and enters the weekend with 24 league goals and 31 in all competitions.

Also named to the shortlist are De Bruyne’s teammates David Silva and Leroy Sane, with Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea rounding off the finalists.

Kane and Sane are also shortlisted for the PFA’s Young Player of the Year award, along with City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and forward Raheem Sterling, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon.

The winner of the award, which last season went to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, will be announced later this month.