Olivier Giroud says moving from Arsenal to Chelsea was an easy decision because “they are the best team in England”.

Giroud signed for Antonio Conte’s side in January after he found first-team opportunities limited at Arsenal this season.

Arsene Wenger allowed the France international to move on and despite Chelsea only managing three Premier League wins in 2018, Giroud still believes he made the right decision.

Speaking to The Sun he said: “When I had the opportunity to join Chelsea and stay in the Premier League, it was easy.

“That Arsenal page is finished now and it’s a new chapter for my career. Now I am 100 per cent focused on the Blues and achieving our targets.

“I am at the best club in England in recent years because Chelsea have won more trophies than anyone else. Chelsea are a massive club and we want to challenge for the title every single year.

“Obviously the competition has been the toughest this year with Man City, Liverpool doing well, Man United, even Arsenal.

“That’s why I love the Premier League, it’s the best championship, it is very hard. I am a competitor so hopefully next year we will compete for it.”

Chelsea take on relegation strugglers Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

They are 10 points off a Champions League spot with six games left.