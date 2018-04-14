Jurgen Klopp says he will watch Liverpool’s two European Cup final victories in Rome ahead of his side’s Champions League semifinal with Roma, and believes the draw may be “destiny.”

Liverpool avoided Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and were paired with the Italian side at Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first leg is to be played at Anfield on April 24, with the return fixture taking place the following Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico — the scene where Liverpool won their first European Cup against Borussia Monchengladbach in 1977 before beating Roma on their own turf in 1984.

“I will watch them for sure because it is destiny or whatever,” Klopp said of Liverpool’s historic victories in the Italian capital.

“How can I say? If any German goes to Bern in Switzerland he cannot avoid thinking about 1954 [when Germany won their first World Cup against Hungary].

“There are not a lot of people around on the planet from that time now but it is just a special place.

“You think: ‘OK, it happened here, well done, all these guys’. That is how it is, but it was too long ago.

“Of course, if I find something that helped make this place even more remarkable or special for Liverpool then I will use it.”

The last-four tie with Roma is the first time in a decade that Liverpool have reached that stage of the tournament.

Liverpool’s resurgence in Europe’s premier club competition has earned the admiration of club legends, including Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard, according to Klopp.

“Like I said before the Manchester City game, you write our own history,” he added.

“[Liverpool’s history is] really too big. It’s only because you judge history when you watch back. That’s always about ‘this was easy or whatever’ but to have always the chance.

“I am really happy we are in a situation where we are focused on that group. If the legends we all love are around and they are clapping, it’s because they like this. They like it.

“Kenny Dalglish is over the moon and completely on fire. Steven Gerrard and all the other guys in between, you can feel it and see it. That’s cool.”