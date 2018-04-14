English Premier League (EPL) side Burnley FC have confirmed that Nigerian left-back Ali Koiki has signed his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old defender has signed a one-year contract extension with the club with a 12-month option inserted into the deal.

“I’m very happy. It’s a big thing, coming where I’ve come from. It’s another step and I just want to continue to improve,” said Koiki to the club’s official website.

Koiki will be hoping to make his professional debut for Sean Dyche’s side before the current season comes to an end.

“Playing so regularly this season has been a good thing and hopefully next year I can progress and improve myself further,” he added.

“To come into a new training ground every day, where everything is modern, is fantastic and this is a really good place to be.”

Koiki, who is a former Crystal Palace academy player, joined Burnley in 2016.