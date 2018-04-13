UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against CSKA Moscow over several incidents during their Europa League quarter-final second-leg draw with Arsenal on Thursday.

The match finished 2-2 – giving Arsenal a 6-3 win on aggregate – and following their elimination, the Russian side have now been hit with UEFA charges.

European football’s governing body have charged CSKA with setting off fireworks, throwing objects and blocking stairways in the VEB Arena.

The case will be dealt with by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Europa League took place on Friday, with Arsenal being drawn against favourites Atletico Madrid.