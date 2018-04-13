Neymar has said he has another month left in his recovery from a foot injury, though Paris Saint-Germain still expect him to play again before the end of the season.

The Brazil international has been out of action since late February when he fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, requiring surgery, and has been recovering in his homeland ever since.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that Neymar would return to PSG by the end of April for the final three games of the Ligue 1 season, but speaking on Brazilian TV, the forward suggested that may be slightly too soon.

“One month left [to get ready], but I’m making good progress, consolidating well,’ Neymar said in a segment that will air on “Altas Horas” on Saturday.

Under Neymar’s timeline, he could return against Rennes on May 12 or the Ligue 1 finale at Caen the following week, though with PSG 14 points clear at the top of the table, they could secure the title as early as this Sunday with a home win against second-placed Monaco.

The Coupe de France final also awaits in May if PSG can beat Caen in the semifinal this month. The final will be against a third-tier team, the winners of Les Herbiers and Chambly.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery, speaking during his prematch press conference on Friday, said he still through Neymar could feature this season.

“Neymar, the last I heard, is close to returning,” Emery told journalists at Camp des Loges. “His recent medical test went well, and everything looks fine. He has progressed normally — he is close.

“When Neymar gets here, he will be very eager to play. We hope that he will be in the team for the last few matches of the season.”

Emery was vaguer when it came to his own PSG future, simply stating that he will speak with his employers once all of the team’s objectives have been accomplished, despite widespread reports that Thomas Tuchel will be named as his successor.

“Between now and the end of the season, I am, and I will be, extremely focused on the next match and on the work that I am doing,” the former Sevilla boss said. “When we have achieved our objectives, then is the time to talk.

“For now, the players and I must concentrate on Sunday’s game and for each encounter.”

Emery also took time to praise Les Parisiens’ bitter rivals Marseille for their Europa League exploits after a thrilling 5-2 win over RB Leipzig at Stade Velodrome on Thursday sealed a 5-3 aggregate success and a place in the semifinals.

“For me, as well as for France, OM reaching the Europa League semifinals is a good thing,” said the Basque tactician. “This gives Ligue 1 added importance and can help it develop.”

PSG also confirmed that partial closure of the Auteuil end of Parc des Princes will go ahead as planned against Monaco on Sunday, after an appeal failed to overturn the activation of a suspended sentence against the club after the use of pyrotechnics against Marseille in February.