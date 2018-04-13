West Ham manager David Moyes is targeting two more wins to ensure his side secure their Premier League status and wants his players to go the remainder of the season “unbeaten”.

The London club currently sit 14th in the table on 34 points and are six points ahead of the drop zone heading into Monday Night Football’s match against Stoke.

According to Moyes if they hit the magic number of 40, six more than where they are now, this will help them to avoid relegation.

He said: “To get 40 points is the biggest thing but we can’t get 40 points at the moment. I wouldn’t say it guarantees it because there are years gone by where it has not done it.

“But I think getting there normally keeps you up. I am keeping my target high, I am hoping to win 10 games and at the moment we have won eight games in the Premier League.

“If we can win 10 we would just about get the points tally up there. If we can keep the form going the ideal situation would be to go unbeaten towards the end of the season, I don’t see why we shouldn’t aim for that, try and get there.

“If we do I’d say that would give us enough points to stay up as well. The big thing is to make sure we get the points.

“It is a big game against Stoke and it is a big game for them as well.”

West Ham have taken four points out of six in their last two games, a 3-0 win over Southampton and a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, which has helped them climb up the table.

Southampton, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield and Swansea, who sit below Moyes’ side, all play before West Ham take to the London Stadium pitch on Monday and Moyes admitted he will be keeping a keen eye on their results.

“I will be training but I will watch the results. I’ll switch them off when I don’t like them,” he added.

“Not sure yet if I will be able to try and watch a game but I’ll certainly be preparing for the most important thing which is our game on Monday.”

Moyes confirmed striker Andy Carroll, winger Manuel Lanzini and defender James Collins all returned to training, but would not say if Lanzini and Collins would be fit to face Stoke.

Sky Sports reports that Carroll, who has been out for since January 4 with an ankle injury, could make a surprise return to the Hammers bench for Stoke’s visit.