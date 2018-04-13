Akwa United coach Abdu Maikaba has lamented his team were sluggish at Rivers United ahead of Wednesday’s crucial CAF Confederation Cup playoff against Al Hilal of Sudan.

Akwa United lost 2-0 to Rivers United in a rescheduled NPFL clash in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The Uyo club have now dropped to fourth in the standings as they have 23 points from 14 matches.

“This was my worst match as Akwa United coach,” Maikaba complained.

“We did not have the strength. We lost all duels and were always late for 50-50 balls and it is difficult if you play football like that.

“I believe we need rest and we know how to manage it before Wednesday (when Akwa United will face Sudanese club, Al Hilal in the CAF Confederation Cup).”

Akwa United lost 2-0 at Al Hilal in the first leg in Sudan and will need to overturn this result to advance to the money-spinning group stage of the Confederation Cup.