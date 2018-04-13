Premier League clubs have voted against the use of video assistant referee (VAR) system for next season.

According to BBC Sport, the decision to vote against the system next season was made at a Premier League shareholders meeting in London on Friday, when all 20 member clubs voted.

The clubs came to the conclusion that advanced testing on the use of the video technology will continue to the end of 2018-19.

Also the clubs want improvement in communication inside the stadium and for TV viewers.

The decision to vote against the video technology was due to some notable high-profile problems with the new technology when it was used for matches in this season’s FA Cup.

In Manchester United’s victory at Huddersfield in the last 16 of the FA Cup, for example, on-screen lines used to adjudicate on an offside decision were curved and distorted.

A statement said the clubs “recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made” by referees chief Mike Riley and his team.

Meanwhile, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) is expected to approve VAR when it meets in Zurich, in time for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

IFAB technical director and former Premier League referee David Elleray said 40 countries were using, trialling or interested in VAR technology.

Germany and Italy introduced VAR across their top leagues this season.

In the Bundesliga, technical problems led to 47% of players wanting to abolish the system, according to a survey published in Kicker magazine in January.